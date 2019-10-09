Govt. to build EUR 526 mln hospital in western Romania

The Government approved on September 9 the technical and economic indicators for the Cluj Regional Emergency Hospital, in western Romania, which will require an investment of RON 2.5 billion (EUR 526 million).

Health minister Sorina Pintea estimated that a financing request will be filed with the European Commission in October, News.ro reported.

The hospital will have 849 beds, 19 operating rooms and a heliport. It will spread on a 151,891 sqm surface and seven levels. Of the total beds, 105 will be for critical care, namely the intensive care unit (ICU), the unit for the monitoring and advanced treatment of cardiac patients, and the ICU for burn patients. The hospital will also have 1,396 parking lots, and the H-3 heliport will host a helicopter.

As a first, the hospital will be “built around an organizational concept of medical specialties grouped in centers. The running model is based on the clinical departments/centers encompassing compatible groups of patients and medical specialties, reflecting the need for a tight work relationship between providing critical and secondary and tertiary emergency care,” the Health Ministry said in a press release.

The hospital will have a head& neck center, with neurology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, otorhinolaryngology, and maxillofacial surgery specialties; a thoracic center, covering pulmonology, cardiology, thoracic surgery, and cardio-vascular surgery specialties; an abdominal center, covering gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, and general surgery specialties; a trauma, spine and joint center, covering orthopedics & trauma, plastic surgery, burn, and vascular surgery specialties; an internal medicine center with dermatology, internal medicine, rheumatology, metabolic diseases and endocrinology, immunology and hematology specialties; a mother & child center, covering gynecology, obstetrics, pediatrics and pediatric surgery, and neonatology specialties; and the spaces for day-care medical services.

The building of the hospital will be a green one, namely a sustainable, non-toxic construction, with a minimum impact on the environment and high energy efficiency, the Health Ministry also said.

(Photo: Ministerul Sanatatii – Romania Facebook Page)

