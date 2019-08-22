Central Romania: Brasov County Council seals deal with contractor for local airport

The Brasov County Council signed on August 21 the contract for the construction of the Brasov - Ghimbav Airport terminal, according to local news site bzb.ro, quoted by Economica.net.

The value of the contract is RON 145.4 million (EUR 31 mln), VAT included. The works will be completed by the Association Bog'Art SRL; SC UTI Grup SA; SC UTI Facility Management SA, all three companies being locally-owned.

The contractor will have 3 months to complete the technical project and then 9 months for construction, from the moment the order to begin the works is issued.

The passenger terminal will have an area of 11,780 sqm (basement, ground floor, floor), plus another 510 sqm representing open and covered terraces outside the built perimeter. The terminal will be equipped with the necessary equipment to ensure the flow of transport and luggage (elevators, escalators, conveyor belts), and modern security equipment, at the standards required by the state institutions that will operate it: SRI, Border Police, Customs.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

