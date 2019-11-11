Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 11/11/2019 - 08:31
Business
Bosch completes EUR 7 mln investment at Romanian factory in Blaj
11 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German group Bosch, a global leader in technology and services, has inaugurated a new building that includes offices and testing laboratories at its factory in Blaj, central Romania. The investment amounted to EUR 7 million.

The announcement comes after the German group dropped a major EUR 120 mln investment in a new washing machine factory in western Romania.

The construction of the new facilities at the Blaj plant began in March 2018 and was completed in September 2019. The new building has a total area of 5,700 sqm of offices and testing labs, and about 250 employees will work there.

"The expansion of the company's production activity in Blaj led to the decision to build new premises whose purpose is to support the growth of the unit and to provide space for new projects that will contribute to the long-term development of the factory," according to a press release issued by Bosh.

The Bosch production unit in Blaj started its activity in 2007, serving the industrial technology sector. Bosch produces there components for the automotive industry, such as wheel speed sensors, crankshaft speed sensors, sensors and electronic components for the powertrain.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 11/11/2019 - 08:31
Business
Bosch completes EUR 7 mln investment at Romanian factory in Blaj
11 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German group Bosch, a global leader in technology and services, has inaugurated a new building that includes offices and testing laboratories at its factory in Blaj, central Romania. The investment amounted to EUR 7 million.

The announcement comes after the German group dropped a major EUR 120 mln investment in a new washing machine factory in western Romania.

The construction of the new facilities at the Blaj plant began in March 2018 and was completed in September 2019. The new building has a total area of 5,700 sqm of offices and testing labs, and about 250 employees will work there.

"The expansion of the company's production activity in Blaj led to the decision to build new premises whose purpose is to support the growth of the unit and to provide space for new projects that will contribute to the long-term development of the factory," according to a press release issued by Bosh.

The Bosch production unit in Blaj started its activity in 2007, serving the industrial technology sector. Bosch produces there components for the automotive industry, such as wheel speed sensors, crankshaft speed sensors, sensors and electronic components for the powertrain.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round
10 November 2019
Politics
Incumbent president thanks Romanians for massive anti-PSD vote in first round victory speech
10 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Exit polls shows incumbent president first followed by former PM, USR leader third, without Diaspora vote
10 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Update - over 8.68 million Romanians voted in the country
09 November 2019
Letters
Guest post: Three decades after the Fall of the Berlin Wall, Romania sees most notable economic liberalization
08 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Why are the votes from abroad important? (comment)
08 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 670,000 Romanians vote abroad, an all time record
08 November 2019
Destination: Bucharest
“Destination: Bucharest”: Romania’s Capital city, a top destination for specialty coffee lovers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40