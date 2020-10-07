Romania Insider
Business
Bosch inaugurates EUR 30 mln engineering centre in Cluj-Napoca
10 July 2020
German group Bosch inaugurated the new headquarters of the Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj-Napoca, central Romania, on Thursday, July 9.

The investment in the new center was EUR 30 million.

The new building has a total built area of 17,500 sqm, with over 10,000 sqm of modern and customized office space, and hosts 500 employees. The Engineering Center offers employees a medical center, a canteen, and a gym area.

"Bosch continues to see considerable potential in Romania. The inauguration of the new headquarters of the Engineering Center in Cluj underlines our commitment to the country," said Bosch Romania CEO Mihai Boldijar.

The Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj-Napoca develops software, hardware, reliability, and mechanical engineering products. The center's engineers work on technology for autonomous, connected driving, Internet of Things, and electric vehicles.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

