BoldMind Capital Partners announced the launch of BoldMind Fund I, a private equity fund with a capital of EUR 60 million investing in private companies in Romania, Bulgaria, and Croatia.

The four founding partners of BoldMind Capital are Dragoș Roșca, previously the CEO of Gemisa Investments, Claudiu Negrișan, Florina Stancu, and Dan Nicolaescu.

The largest commitment, of EUR 20 million, is financed by the European Union – NextGenerationEU, with the financial support of the Romanian Government through the Recovery Equity Fund (REF). The program is managed by the European Investment Fund (EIF).

BoldMind Capital targets investments of up to EUR 10 million in companies from sectors such as business services, specialized retail, health and wellness products & services, consumer goods manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, packaging, food products, transport, and logistics.

“Our goal is to identify and invest in founders and management teams with vision, competence, and courage, who share with us the wish to achieve and the principles of business ethics, supporting them with financial capital, professional expertise, and our business network to accelerate their development and achieve their strategic objectives,” Dragoș Roșca, managing partner at BoldMind Capital Partners, explained.

Since 2004, the four founders of BoldMind Capital have invested, managed and developed 18 companies alongside their founders and management teams. Among them are Optiblu, 2Performant, Smartree, Patiline, Bento, Smartemp, FMS, Oxigen, and Puls Media.

