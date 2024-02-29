Business

Two more Romanian investment funds get EUR 50 mln from Recovery Equity Fund

29 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's PNRR (Recovery and Resilience Plan) allocated EUR 50 million to two local investment funds, Early Game Ventures II and BoldMind, via the Recovery Equity Fund (REF) managed by the European Investment Fund (EIF).

"So far, including the approvals mentioned above, the Committee has approved eight investments worth EUR 175 million, and the funds have already invested approximately EUR 60 million in Romanian companies in 2023," said Teodora Preoteasa, secretary of state of the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE).

In total, Romania earmarked about EUR 400 million under PNRR to encourage investments in small and medium-sized companies in Romania. 

The private fund managers have to raise at least 30% of the money from private investors and more than 20% from institutional investors, while the Recovery Equity Fund can contribute up to 50%.

Managed by the European Investment Fund, the PNRR's risk capital instrument finances investments in small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-cap enterprises, and infrastructure projects.

According to Ziarul Financiar, there are a total of eight investment funds that received the permit to access money from the PNRR's Recovery Equity Fund budget, including the two newly announced funds. AMC V (ACP fund), Innova 7, Booster Capital, Mozaik Investments, GapMinder II, and Morphosis Capital II are among the previously announced ones.

With the money now obtained from PNRR, the Early Game Ventures II Fund will continue the technology investment strategy of the first fund managed by the same team, which benefited from a contribution through the equity financial instrument financed by the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020 and which concluded the main investment period, according to the website of the Ministry of Investments and European Projects.

BoldMind is the first fund with institutional investors managed by the team led by the Romanian investor Dragos Roşca. The team has a diversified investment strategy in companies in the stage of accelerated growth.

Dragoş Roşca is a known investor because he was a shareholder in companies such as OptiBLU or Smartree. He previously managed the Gemisa Investments fund.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Two more Romanian investment funds get EUR 50 mln from Recovery Equity Fund

29 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's PNRR (Recovery and Resilience Plan) allocated EUR 50 million to two local investment funds, Early Game Ventures II and BoldMind, via the Recovery Equity Fund (REF) managed by the European Investment Fund (EIF).

"So far, including the approvals mentioned above, the Committee has approved eight investments worth EUR 175 million, and the funds have already invested approximately EUR 60 million in Romanian companies in 2023," said Teodora Preoteasa, secretary of state of the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE).

In total, Romania earmarked about EUR 400 million under PNRR to encourage investments in small and medium-sized companies in Romania. 

The private fund managers have to raise at least 30% of the money from private investors and more than 20% from institutional investors, while the Recovery Equity Fund can contribute up to 50%.

Managed by the European Investment Fund, the PNRR's risk capital instrument finances investments in small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-cap enterprises, and infrastructure projects.

According to Ziarul Financiar, there are a total of eight investment funds that received the permit to access money from the PNRR's Recovery Equity Fund budget, including the two newly announced funds. AMC V (ACP fund), Innova 7, Booster Capital, Mozaik Investments, GapMinder II, and Morphosis Capital II are among the previously announced ones.

With the money now obtained from PNRR, the Early Game Ventures II Fund will continue the technology investment strategy of the first fund managed by the same team, which benefited from a contribution through the equity financial instrument financed by the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020 and which concluded the main investment period, according to the website of the Ministry of Investments and European Projects.

BoldMind is the first fund with institutional investors managed by the team led by the Romanian investor Dragos Roşca. The team has a diversified investment strategy in companies in the stage of accelerated growth.

Dragoş Roşca is a known investor because he was a shareholder in companies such as OptiBLU or Smartree. He previously managed the Gemisa Investments fund.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 February 2024
Healthcare
First contracts signed for three regional hospitals in Iasi, Cluj-Napoca and Craiova
28 February 2024
Transport
Construction started at Bucharest subway line to Otopeni Airport
28 February 2024
Culture
Romania wants to include Peleș and Pelișor castles on UNESCO World Heritage list
28 February 2024
Politics
Romania to hold presidential elections in September
28 February 2024
Transport
Consultants hired to find ways to keep Romania's Transfagarasan road open over winter
28 February 2024
Energy
Profit of Romania’s Hidroelectrica surges by 42% to record EUR 1.28 bln in 2023
27 February 2024
Healthcare
Romanian Parliament bans sale of electronic cigarettes to minors in stores or online
27 February 2024
Tech
Social media use in Romania in slight decline, TikTok to rise and surpass Facebook