Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 08:19
Business

Romania's central bank: political crisis seems far from reaching an end

08 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The policy rate hike came just in time because "it coincides with a political crisis that seems to be far from reaching its end," said Dan Suciu, spokesperson of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). According to Bursa.ro, he made the statement at TV station Digi24 hours after the monetary board hiked the refinancing rate by 25bp to 1.5% on October 6 in a move that in part surprised the markets.

The political crisis coincided with (and didn't cause) the rate hike, Suciu said - which can be interpreted that it will be factored in at the next monetary policy Board in November. He indeed confirmed that further steps toward more hawkish policies depend on, among others, the political developments.

The central bank needs a Government operating in full capacity to secure price stability, he said, implying that further political turmoil will increase the likelihood of a higher cost of money.

A possible further increase in the key interest rate at the next monetary policy meeting in November will depend on the economic parameters that support or not such a decision and obviously on the resolution of the political crisis, he explained.

"We rely a lot on how this interest rate increase will be absorbed, on the one hand; on the other hand, [we depend] on the other economic parameters that support a possible further increase and obviously on the settlement of the political crisis - because we expect to work together with a government on the mix of (economic) policies [...]," the BNR official said. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 14:27
01 October 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for September: Double crisis
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 08:19
Business

Romania's central bank: political crisis seems far from reaching an end

08 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The policy rate hike came just in time because "it coincides with a political crisis that seems to be far from reaching its end," said Dan Suciu, spokesperson of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). According to Bursa.ro, he made the statement at TV station Digi24 hours after the monetary board hiked the refinancing rate by 25bp to 1.5% on October 6 in a move that in part surprised the markets.

The political crisis coincided with (and didn't cause) the rate hike, Suciu said - which can be interpreted that it will be factored in at the next monetary policy Board in November. He indeed confirmed that further steps toward more hawkish policies depend on, among others, the political developments.

The central bank needs a Government operating in full capacity to secure price stability, he said, implying that further political turmoil will increase the likelihood of a higher cost of money.

A possible further increase in the key interest rate at the next monetary policy meeting in November will depend on the economic parameters that support or not such a decision and obviously on the resolution of the political crisis, he explained.

"We rely a lot on how this interest rate increase will be absorbed, on the one hand; on the other hand, [we depend] on the other economic parameters that support a possible further increase and obviously on the settlement of the political crisis - because we expect to work together with a government on the mix of (economic) policies [...]," the BNR official said. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 14:27
01 October 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for September: Double crisis
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 October 2021
Business
Updated: World Bank sees Romania’s GDP accelerating by 7.3% this year
05 October 2021
Politics
Romania's Govt. falls after no-confidence vote
04 October 2021
Social
Romanian real estate mogul and his family die in Milan plane crash
01 October 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for September: Double crisis
29 September 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company raises EUR 1.2 mln to open offices in the US and Israel
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
27 September 2021
Politics
European Commission greenlights Romania’s EUR 29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan
07 October 2021
RI +
Recommerce CEO: Refurbished phone segment in Romania can grow fast once people become aware of advantages