Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 06:44
Business

RO central bank surprises markets with rate cut

18 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Bank (BNR) decided on Friday (January 15) to cut the monetary policy rate by 25bp to 1.25%.

The move, which was announced toward the end of the day, surprised the markets mainly because of the timing.

Indicators of such an imminent scenario existed: the inflation dynamics, which eased more than expected at the end of 2020, and the enhanced predictability provided by the quick formation of a new Government (already seen in the yields of the sovereign debt).

"Developments in the past two months were due to a relatively faster deceleration in core inflation, in a context in which the disinflationary impact of changes in VFE prices was counterbalanced by the influence of higher prices of fuels, tobacco products, and electricity," the central bank said in a statement.

In 2020, BNR cut the monetary policy rate three times, by 25bp each time. The first cut was in March, just before the state of emergency. Even after the economic growth will strengthen through the year, the central bank's appetite for higher rates will predictably remain limited, ING Bank commented.

BNR suspended its board meetings calendar early last year to achieve more flexibility needed to mitigate the effects of the crisis. It announced a similar approach at the beginning of this year when canceling its January 8 planned meeting. The monetary authority could return to a more predictable monetary board calendar given the more stable situation this year, Raiffeisen Bank Romania chief economist Ionut Dumitru suggested.

Prime minister Florin Citu praised the BNR's decision and interpreted it as a sign of confidence in the Government's fiscal policy.

"With this decision, the central bank confirms the decrease in inflation in the medium and long term. At the same time, this decision is proof that fiscal policy in Romania is no longer a destabilizing factor in the economy," said PM Citu in a message posted on his Facebook page.

Indeed, the Government already took steps to curb the fiscal slippage seen before the coronavirus crisis by freezing the wages in the budgetary sector as of January.

A final budget planning for 2021, to provide more visibility on the Executive's commitment to sustainable policies, is expected in early February.

Separately, the Constitutional Court took a couple of decisions supporting the Government's moderate policy. It cleared the ordinances deferring the 40% pension hike and the rise of the wages in the education system. At the end of 2020, the headline inflation was 2.06% year-on-year, below the BNR projection.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/07/2021 - 08:29
07 January 2021
Politics
RO PM Citu says 2021 budget planning will not be ready sooner than early February
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 06:44
Business

RO central bank surprises markets with rate cut

18 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Bank (BNR) decided on Friday (January 15) to cut the monetary policy rate by 25bp to 1.25%.

The move, which was announced toward the end of the day, surprised the markets mainly because of the timing.

Indicators of such an imminent scenario existed: the inflation dynamics, which eased more than expected at the end of 2020, and the enhanced predictability provided by the quick formation of a new Government (already seen in the yields of the sovereign debt).

"Developments in the past two months were due to a relatively faster deceleration in core inflation, in a context in which the disinflationary impact of changes in VFE prices was counterbalanced by the influence of higher prices of fuels, tobacco products, and electricity," the central bank said in a statement.

In 2020, BNR cut the monetary policy rate three times, by 25bp each time. The first cut was in March, just before the state of emergency. Even after the economic growth will strengthen through the year, the central bank's appetite for higher rates will predictably remain limited, ING Bank commented.

BNR suspended its board meetings calendar early last year to achieve more flexibility needed to mitigate the effects of the crisis. It announced a similar approach at the beginning of this year when canceling its January 8 planned meeting. The monetary authority could return to a more predictable monetary board calendar given the more stable situation this year, Raiffeisen Bank Romania chief economist Ionut Dumitru suggested.

Prime minister Florin Citu praised the BNR's decision and interpreted it as a sign of confidence in the Government's fiscal policy.

"With this decision, the central bank confirms the decrease in inflation in the medium and long term. At the same time, this decision is proof that fiscal policy in Romania is no longer a destabilizing factor in the economy," said PM Citu in a message posted on his Facebook page.

Indeed, the Government already took steps to curb the fiscal slippage seen before the coronavirus crisis by freezing the wages in the budgetary sector as of January.

A final budget planning for 2021, to provide more visibility on the Executive's commitment to sustainable policies, is expected in early February.

Separately, the Constitutional Court took a couple of decisions supporting the Government's moderate policy. It cleared the ordinances deferring the 40% pension hike and the rise of the wages in the education system. At the end of 2020, the headline inflation was 2.06% year-on-year, below the BNR projection.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/07/2021 - 08:29
07 January 2021
Politics
RO PM Citu says 2021 budget planning will not be ready sooner than early February
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures