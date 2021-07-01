Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/07/2021 - 08:29
Politics

RO PM Citu says 2021 budget planning will not be ready sooner than early February

07 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government plans to submit the 2021 budget planning to Parliament on Thursday, February 4, prime minister Florin Citu announced, G4media.ro reported.

In the meantime, the ministries will provide details about how they plan to spend the money that will be allotted to them this year.

The ministers need more time to get familiar with their institutions before drafting financial projections, Citu explained.

The past Government, headed by Ludovic Orban and having Citu as finance minister, claimed that it had already prepared the budget for 2021, but now it seems that the procedures started from scratch.

Prime minister Citu implied that he wants firm control over the budgetary execution.

"I have seen awkward practices in 2016," Citu said, quoted by News.ro, pointing to the year when the Government was headed by now junior partner Dacian Ciolos. "Projects were inked but not financed, and the money earmarked for other projects was not spent."

The prime minister said again that his Government would make no tax hike this year.

He also reiterated the medium-term target of bringing the public deficit under 3% of GDP by 2024.

A first step is bringing the gap down to 7% of GDP this year from above 9% in 2020. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/07/2021 - 08:06
07 January 2021
Business
RO Govt. might cut VAT rate for food purchased by delivery services
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/07/2021 - 08:29
Politics

RO PM Citu says 2021 budget planning will not be ready sooner than early February

07 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government plans to submit the 2021 budget planning to Parliament on Thursday, February 4, prime minister Florin Citu announced, G4media.ro reported.

In the meantime, the ministries will provide details about how they plan to spend the money that will be allotted to them this year.

The ministers need more time to get familiar with their institutions before drafting financial projections, Citu explained.

The past Government, headed by Ludovic Orban and having Citu as finance minister, claimed that it had already prepared the budget for 2021, but now it seems that the procedures started from scratch.

Prime minister Citu implied that he wants firm control over the budgetary execution.

"I have seen awkward practices in 2016," Citu said, quoted by News.ro, pointing to the year when the Government was headed by now junior partner Dacian Ciolos. "Projects were inked but not financed, and the money earmarked for other projects was not spent."

The prime minister said again that his Government would make no tax hike this year.

He also reiterated the medium-term target of bringing the public deficit under 3% of GDP by 2024.

A first step is bringing the gap down to 7% of GDP this year from above 9% in 2020. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/07/2021 - 08:06
07 January 2021
Business
RO Govt. might cut VAT rate for food purchased by delivery services
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position
28 December 2020
Social
Romania starts anti-COVID vaccination campaign