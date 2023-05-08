Blood donors get free tickets at major summer festivals in Romania

The organizers of Untold and Neversea, two of Romania's most awaited summer festivals, said they would kick off a new edition of their Blood Network campaign on May 13. Under this initiative, blood donors can get free one-day festival tickets or discounted passes.

This year's Blood Network runs between May 13 and June 25. Music fans can donate blood at the mobile caravan, which will reach 12 cities in Romania, or transfusion centers nationwide.

"450 milliliters of blood, sometimes that's all it takes to save a life. Hospitals in the country need 500,000 units of blood annually to save lives," reads the press release.

The mobile caravan will reach 12 cities in Romania this year, namely Cluj-Napoca (May 13-14), Târgu Mureș (May 20-21), Timișoara (May 20-21), Craiova (May 27-28), Alexandria (May 27-28), Sibiu (June 3-4), Piatra Neamț (June 3-4), Zalău (June 10-11), Ploiești (June 17-18), Galați (June 17-18), Bucharest (June 24-25), and Constanța (June 24-25). The program is also available here.

Those who donate blood at the caravan between 08:00 and 14:00 and register in the "Si Eu Donez" database (reteaua.sieudonez.ro) receive a one-day ticket for the first day of festival at Untold or Neversea and shopping vouchers worth 50 RON from Kaufland Romania. Donations can be made within the caravan's collection capacity.

This year, the Regina Maria private health network joins the Blood Network campaign and provides ambulances in each of the 12 cities.

Meanwhile, those who choose to donate blood at transfusion centers can get vouchers to purchase a festival pass at a discounted price. They have to access the Blood Network section on the festivals' official websites, complete the registration form, and attach a photo with the donor certificate.

Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 60,000 lives have been saved with the help of more than 18,000 donors from all over the country.

Neversea 2023 takes place between July 6 and 9 in Constanța, while Untold awaits music fans in Cluj-Napoca between August 3 and 6.

