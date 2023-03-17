Festivals in Romania: David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Alesso, Salvatore Ganacci in Untold 2023 lineup

Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Alesso and Salvatore Ganacci are among the DJs in the lineup of this year’s Untold, the music festival held in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

The festival is scheduled to take place between August 3 and August 6 at Cluj Arena.

Martin Garrix, the DJ taking up the first spot in Top 100 DJ Mag, will return to Untold’s main stage. He rose to worldwide recognition with the 2013 single Animals, which was listened to more than 361 million times on Spotify and had 1.6 billion views on YouTube.

Garrix worked with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Usher and U2, and is the second Dutch DJ to have taken the first spot in Top 100 DJ Mag four times, after Armin van Buuren, who was voted number one five times.

The Untold public will also see David Guetta, who was voted the best DJ in the world two years in a row. The Frenchman also took up the first spot in the 1001tracklist chart of the best 101 producers of 2022. Earlier this year, he received the Producer of the Year award at the Brit Awards.

Salvatore Ganacci, whose live performances have become viral on social media, composer, producer and DJ KSHMR, and producer and DJ Alesso will also perform at the festival, as will Armin van Buuren, a regular of the festival since its first edition in 2015.

The lineup also includes Imagine Dragons, performing for the first time in the country. The US band received one Grammy award, ten Billboard Music awards, and five Teen Choice awards. They included Untold in their 2023 world tour.

Untold also announced the first names for its Galaxy stage, namely Amelie Lens, Boris Brejcha, Camelphat, Marco Carola, Dixon, and two members of the US project Bedouin.

(Photo: Alexandru Busca/ Inquam Photos)

