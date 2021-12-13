Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:17
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian cybersecurity firm Bitdefender hires JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley for US IPO

13 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian IT security solutions producer Bitdefender hired investment banks JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to help it launch an IPO on the US market, Profit.ro announced quoting Unquote portal.

The IPO would envisage a valuation of nearly USD 2 bln for the Romanian company, according to sources familiar with the deal quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily. The procedures had reportedly launched off last month.

The company has also decided that Bitdefender Free, one of the most popular free security solutions for Windows, will be permanently discontinued starting December 31.

A successful listing can result in a second Romanian unicorn after UiPath.

Previously, the Vitruvian Partners investment fund bought a share of around 30% of Bitdefender. The company was then valued at over USD 600 mln.

In the spring of 2019, Bitdefender appointed John Stynes, an Irish executive with nearly two decades of experience in listed technology companies, as CFO. At that time, the Romanian company was pondering listing its shares at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Bitdefender is a global computer security and antivirus software company operating globally, which provides solutions to protect against cyber threats for over 500 million users in over 170 countries. Founded in 2001 by Florin and Măriuca Talpeș, the company is headquartered in Bucharest and has offices in the USA, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Bitdefender co-founder Florin Talpes; photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 15:18
01 December 2021
People
From Romania to the world: Local entrepreneurs who created international brands
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:17
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian cybersecurity firm Bitdefender hires JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley for US IPO

13 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian IT security solutions producer Bitdefender hired investment banks JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to help it launch an IPO on the US market, Profit.ro announced quoting Unquote portal.

The IPO would envisage a valuation of nearly USD 2 bln for the Romanian company, according to sources familiar with the deal quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily. The procedures had reportedly launched off last month.

The company has also decided that Bitdefender Free, one of the most popular free security solutions for Windows, will be permanently discontinued starting December 31.

A successful listing can result in a second Romanian unicorn after UiPath.

Previously, the Vitruvian Partners investment fund bought a share of around 30% of Bitdefender. The company was then valued at over USD 600 mln.

In the spring of 2019, Bitdefender appointed John Stynes, an Irish executive with nearly two decades of experience in listed technology companies, as CFO. At that time, the Romanian company was pondering listing its shares at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Bitdefender is a global computer security and antivirus software company operating globally, which provides solutions to protect against cyber threats for over 500 million users in over 170 countries. Founded in 2001 by Florin and Măriuca Talpeș, the company is headquartered in Bucharest and has offices in the USA, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Bitdefender co-founder Florin Talpes; photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 15:18
01 December 2021
People
From Romania to the world: Local entrepreneurs who created international brands
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks