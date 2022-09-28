Romanian group Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, has entered into a multi-year partnership with Italian car manufacturer Ferrari to become Cybersecurity global partner of Scuderia Ferrari, one of the most powerful teams in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

“We are pleased to embark on this new partnership with Bitdefender, with whom we share values such as the highest level of technological efficiency, striving for excellence in performance and a culture of security,” said Mattia Binotto, Team Principal and Managing Director, Scuderia Ferrari. “It’s a pleasure to count on a dependable Team Partner such as Bitdefender, an innovative and accomplished company, already highly regarded for its professionalism and reliability.”

Bitdefender will be a Scuderia Ferrari Partner starting at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, on October 2, 2022. The Bitdefender logo will be displayed on Ferrari drivers’ helmets and on the F1 cars driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. From 2023, the company’s logo will also be added to racing suits and team uniforms.

The companies will also engage in marketing activities, including private meet and greets with Ferrari team drivers and technical team members, factory tours, garage access, and other exclusive activities. In addition, Ferrari will also explore and assess Bitdefender cybersecurity products and services to incorporate them into its business.

“Bitdefender shares with Scuderia Ferrari a heritage of excellence and a demonstrated track record of building state-of-the-art, innovative technologies to deliver winning results,” said Florin Talpes, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “When every second counts, only the most advanced cars win races on the track, and only the most advanced technology has the power to effectively prevent, defend and respond to cyberattacks. Partnering with Scuderia Ferrari, the most iconic Formula 1 team, is a natural fit for Bitdefender. We look forward to accelerating our brand awareness as we stay focused on providing our customers worldwide with leading-edge cybersecurity protection.”

(Photo source: Bitdefender)