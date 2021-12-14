RO cyber security firm Bitdefender confirms plans for US IPO

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian software company Bitdefender, a global leader in the cyber security solutions market, officially confirmed that it had started procedures for future listing in the US.

"Bitdefender Holding BV has confidentially filed a draft Form F-1 registration statement with the US Capital Markets Authority (SEC) for a future initial public offering (IPO) in the United States," the company announced.

The timing, size and price for the future offer are to be determined. The initial public offering is subject to evaluations by the SEC and other regulatory processes, as well as the market and other conditions.

Bitdefender hired investment banks JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to help it with the launch of an IPO on the US market, local media announced over the weekend.

The IPO would envisage a valuation of nearly USD 2 bln for the Romanian company, according to sources familiar with the deal quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com