Romanian antivirus producer Bitdefender completes takeover in Singapore

IT security solutions provider Bitdefender, one of the best-known Romanian IT brands internationally and the largest local software producer, has completed the transaction by which it took over the cyber security firm Horangi from Singapore.

Horangi, founded in 2016, has 121 employees, according to Profit.ro. Its flagship platform, Horangi Warden, is a cloud solution that secures critical infrastructures for hundreds of organizations across all major public cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

With this acquisition, Bitdefender will incorporate Horangi's Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) capabilities into Bitdefender's unified security and risk analysis platform GravityZone.

In 2017, Bitdefender was valued at over USD 600 million following a transaction through which the European fund Vitruvian Partners took over 30% of the company's shares from Axxess Capital.

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)