Romania’s Hidroelectrica receives five bids for upgrade works at major hydropower plant

Five companies and consortia have submitted offers for the refurbishment of the Vidraru hydropower plant, one of the largest in Romania, under a contract estimated at EUR 82 million.

The offers were submitted by Voith Hydro (Austria), GE Hydro France SAS (and partners) Sinohydro Corporation Limited (China), Gulsan Insaat SanayiTurizm Nakliya (Turkey) and partners and Romelectro (Romania) - Litostroj (Slovenia), according to Economica.net.

Vidraru is one of the most important power plants operated by state-owned electricity producer Hidroelectrica, with a capacity of 220 MW in its four groups. Hidroelectrica owns production capacities of over 6,000 MW.

Earlier this year, Hidroelectrica’s CEO Bogdan Badea hinted that the winning bidder would be selected through bilateral negotiations and not competitive bids. The process will not result in lower quality of the works, but better flexibility for the bidders that are encouraged to propose own technical solutions.

