Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 07/30/2019 - 09:51
Business
Romania’s Hidroelectrica receives five bids for upgrade works at major hydropower plant
30 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Five companies and consortia have submitted offers for the refurbishment of the Vidraru hydropower plant, one of the largest in Romania, under a contract estimated at EUR 82 million.

The offers were submitted by Voith Hydro (Austria), GE Hydro France SAS (and partners) Sinohydro Corporation Limited (China), Gulsan Insaat SanayiTurizm Nakliya (Turkey) and partners and Romelectro (Romania) - Litostroj (Slovenia), according to Economica.net.

Vidraru is one of the most important power plants operated by state-owned electricity producer Hidroelectrica, with a capacity of 220 MW in its four groups. Hidroelectrica owns production capacities of over 6,000 MW.

Earlier this year, Hidroelectrica’s CEO Bogdan Badea hinted that the winning bidder would be selected through bilateral negotiations and not competitive bids. The process will not result in lower quality of the works, but better flexibility for the bidders that are encouraged to propose own technical solutions.

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 07/30/2019 - 09:51
Business
Romania’s Hidroelectrica receives five bids for upgrade works at major hydropower plant
30 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Five companies and consortia have submitted offers for the refurbishment of the Vidraru hydropower plant, one of the largest in Romania, under a contract estimated at EUR 82 million.

The offers were submitted by Voith Hydro (Austria), GE Hydro France SAS (and partners) Sinohydro Corporation Limited (China), Gulsan Insaat SanayiTurizm Nakliya (Turkey) and partners and Romelectro (Romania) - Litostroj (Slovenia), according to Economica.net.

Vidraru is one of the most important power plants operated by state-owned electricity producer Hidroelectrica, with a capacity of 220 MW in its four groups. Hidroelectrica owns production capacities of over 6,000 MW.

Earlier this year, Hidroelectrica’s CEO Bogdan Badea hinted that the winning bidder would be selected through bilateral negotiations and not competitive bids. The process will not result in lower quality of the works, but better flexibility for the bidders that are encouraged to propose own technical solutions.

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40