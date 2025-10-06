ETF tracking main Romanian equities reaches record asset value, investors

The BET Patria - Tradeville ETF, the largest one investing in Romanian equities, reached RON 600 million in total assets last month, less than three months after reaching RON 500 million in July 2025. It also reached 30,000 investors, up from 27,000 at the end of September 2024.

Founded in 2012, the exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is managed by SAI Patria Asset Management SA, a member company of the Patria Bank Group, and is the first ETF in Romania. It invests in the 20 most important stocks listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with a strategy aimed at replicating the structure and performance of the exchange’s main index, BET.

It is currently one of the largest ETFs established in the Central and Eastern European region.

The fund’s performance for investors, measured by the change in its unit value, was +28.1% over the last 12 months ending October 2, 2025. The fund generated a return of 122.9% over the past three years and 378.9% over the last ten years. Dividends received by the fund from issuers of shares in its portfolio are reinvested and contribute to its performance.

The fund’s total net assets (representing the fund’s size) grew by 37.8% over the past 12 months, from RON 438.1 million to RON 603.5 million. Over the past three years, ETF BET Patria - Tradeville’s total net assets increased by 879.3% (nearly a tenfold increase, from RON 61.6 million to RON 603.5 million).

The number of investors in the ETF BET Patria - Tradeville fund stood at 30,304 at the end of September 2025, up by 10.3% over the past 12 months and by 346.0% over the past three years. The number of investors in the fund represented 19.0% of all investors in Romanian open-ended equity funds, according to the latest data published by the Romanian Fund Managers Association, AAF.

The ETF BET Patria - Tradeville fund has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2012 and trades under the ticker symbol TVBETETF. The minimum investment in the fund is the price of one fund unit on the exchange, approximately RON 35.76 (EUR 7).

Globally, ETFs have seen remarkable growth in recent years. Total assets managed by ETFs worldwide are estimated at USD 17.3 trillion as of the end of July 2025, up from USD 3 trillion about ten years ago.

(Photo source: BVB)