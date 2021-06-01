Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/06/2021 - 09:07
Business

Romanian low code development platform lists on Seedblink

06 January 2021
Plant an App, a Romanian software company that also operates in the US, has started a fundraising campaign on the local equity crowdfunding platform Seedblink.

The company also launched a similar campaign on the international platform Republic, in October 2020, and has raised USD 140,000 so far. It expects to raise some EUR 400,000 more on Seedblink.

Plant an App has developed a series of Low-Code Development applications. Launched in December 2019, the IT startup already mentions USD 500,000 in revenues, of which USD 370,000 is recurring, Profit.ro reported.

Plant an App is a spin-off of DNN Sharp, a company that the founders have run for the past ten years in the Developer Tools space. They developed a global network of about 4,000 partners and customers.

The pre-listing Seedblink campaign for ELITE & CLASSIC members started on January 5 and will last until Monday evening, January 11. The public subscription will start on January 12.

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)

