Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 11:18
Social

Covid-19: Belgium bans non-essential travel, Bulgaria requests negative test

28 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Non-essential trips in and out of Belgium are not allowed from January 27 to March 1, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

The entry to the country is allowed for family reasons (death, marriages, family reunion, child custody, etc.), for humanitarian reasons (medical purposes, assistance for vulnerable people, etc.), and for studies (for researchers, students, interns, etc.). The travel of cross-border residents for everyday activities that are also allowed in Belgium, professional or business trips, and trips for urgent reasons, such as legal reasons or relocations, are also allowed, MAE explained. Tourism or leisure trips are not allowed. 

At the same time, all those who enter Belgium need to show a statement specifying the reasons for travel. The statement, which can be downloaded here, needs to be attached to the Passenger Location Form, available here, and accompanied by justifying documents.

In addition to the requirement to show a negative Covid-19 test (PCR), non-residents need to get tested for Covid-19 both upon entry (a PCR or an antigen test) and on the seventh day of quarantine (the quarantine has been changed to ten days). As such, the length of the quarantine can be reduced to a minimum of seven days if the result of the Covid-19 test, taken at the earliest in the seventh day since the start of the quarantine, is negative.

The Covid-19 test that needs to be shown when entering Belgium has to be carried out at most 72 hours before entering the country, in an accredited laboratory, certified by a doctor of biologist pharmacist, and issued in French, Dutch, German or English, in printed or electronic form (it needs to be available immediately).

Meanwhile, Bulgaria announced new entry requirements between January 29 and April 30.

All those who travel to Bulgaria, regardless of the country they arrive from, can only enter if they show a negative Covid-19 test (PCR) performed at most 72 hours before arrival, MAE announced. The document showing the negative result needs to include the name of the tested person, in accordance with their travel ID papers, the data of the laboratory that carried out the test (name, address, and other contact data), and the testing method, written in Latin characters.

Those transiting Bulgaria, bus drivers working on international passenger routes, truck drivers undertaking international, goods transport, members of naval crews, members of aircrews on flights to and from public airports in Bulgaria and the associated technical staff, and cross-border workers are exempt from the requirement to show a negative Covid-19 test.

(Photo: Martinmark/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 12:09
25 January 2021
Social
UPDATE: Covid-19: France, Netherlands, US introduce additional requirements for travelers, Romanians included
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 11:18
Social

Covid-19: Belgium bans non-essential travel, Bulgaria requests negative test

28 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Non-essential trips in and out of Belgium are not allowed from January 27 to March 1, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

The entry to the country is allowed for family reasons (death, marriages, family reunion, child custody, etc.), for humanitarian reasons (medical purposes, assistance for vulnerable people, etc.), and for studies (for researchers, students, interns, etc.). The travel of cross-border residents for everyday activities that are also allowed in Belgium, professional or business trips, and trips for urgent reasons, such as legal reasons or relocations, are also allowed, MAE explained. Tourism or leisure trips are not allowed. 

At the same time, all those who enter Belgium need to show a statement specifying the reasons for travel. The statement, which can be downloaded here, needs to be attached to the Passenger Location Form, available here, and accompanied by justifying documents.

In addition to the requirement to show a negative Covid-19 test (PCR), non-residents need to get tested for Covid-19 both upon entry (a PCR or an antigen test) and on the seventh day of quarantine (the quarantine has been changed to ten days). As such, the length of the quarantine can be reduced to a minimum of seven days if the result of the Covid-19 test, taken at the earliest in the seventh day since the start of the quarantine, is negative.

The Covid-19 test that needs to be shown when entering Belgium has to be carried out at most 72 hours before entering the country, in an accredited laboratory, certified by a doctor of biologist pharmacist, and issued in French, Dutch, German or English, in printed or electronic form (it needs to be available immediately).

Meanwhile, Bulgaria announced new entry requirements between January 29 and April 30.

All those who travel to Bulgaria, regardless of the country they arrive from, can only enter if they show a negative Covid-19 test (PCR) performed at most 72 hours before arrival, MAE announced. The document showing the negative result needs to include the name of the tested person, in accordance with their travel ID papers, the data of the laboratory that carried out the test (name, address, and other contact data), and the testing method, written in Latin characters.

Those transiting Bulgaria, bus drivers working on international passenger routes, truck drivers undertaking international, goods transport, members of naval crews, members of aircrews on flights to and from public airports in Bulgaria and the associated technical staff, and cross-border workers are exempt from the requirement to show a negative Covid-19 test.

(Photo: Martinmark/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 12:09
25 January 2021
Social
UPDATE: Covid-19: France, Netherlands, US introduce additional requirements for travelers, Romanians included
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life