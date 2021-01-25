Covid-19: France, Netherlands, US introduce additional requirements for travelers, Romanians included

Several countries have announced additional requirements for travelers, Romanians included, amid worries over new coronavirus strains and increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Those who arrive in France from a European country can enter only after showing a negative Covid-19 test (PCR), performed at most 72 hours before travel, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) explained. The measure applies starting January 24, at the local hour 00:00.

At the same time, all those older than 11 who enter France, via air or sea routes, from the European Union, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Vatican, and Switzerland, need to show when boarding a statement indicating they commit to a seven-day self-isolation period after arriving in France, declaring that they would take a second PCR test at the end of the self-isolating period, that they do not have Covid-19 symptoms, and that they did not come into contact with anyone who tested positive for Covid-19 in the 14 days prior to arriving in France. Cross-border workers, transporters, and travelers arriving via road or railway routes are exempt from the requirement of showing a negative Covid-19 test and that of self-isolation, MAE said.

The authorities in the Netherlands also introduced additional requirements starting January 23, MAE announced.

All those who travel to the Netherlands from risk areas, Romania included, by air or sea, need to show a negative, rapid Covid-19 test (antigen or LAMP - loop-mediated isothermal amplification) carried out shortly before their departure - the test must not have been performed more than four hours prior to boarding the aircraft or ship. The measure applies to passengers in transit as well.

This measure comes in addition to an existing requirement that all those older than 13 who plan to travel via air, railway, sea, or land routes to the Netherlands have to show a negative Covid-19 test (PCR), carried out no more than 72 hours before the entry on Dutch territory.

Besides the two tests, all those older than 13 who travel by air to the Netherlands need to fill in a compulsory health statement.

The operators of passenger transport services need to check that travelers arriving by air or sea have the two Covid-19 tests as they cannot board without them.

Furthermore, those arriving from countries on the Netherlands’ red or orange list have the firm recommendation to self-isolate for ten days. Romania is currently on the orange list, MAE explained.

Those who travel to the United States also need to be aware of new entry requirements, applicable starting January 26.

All air passengers traveling to the US need to show when boarding a negative Covid-19 test or a document showing that, if they had the Covid-19 infection, they have recovered, MAE said. The Covid-19 test has to be carried out at most 72 hours before arriving in the US. Both molecular and antigen tests are accepted, MAE said. The document showing the negative result of the Covid-19 test needs to be presented in printed format. The representatives of airlines will not allow the boarding of those who do not show the required documents. The measure applies to all travelers older than two, including US citizens, permanent residents, and those in transit.

The US federal authorities also recommend those who enter the United States to get tested three to five days after arrival and self-isolate for seven days after entering the country.

MAE advised Romanian citizens to also check the restrictions that might apply in various countries transited to reach the US and also get the latest information from the air carrier operating their flight.

Israel also decided to halt passenger flights to and from the country from Monday, January 25, at 24:00, until January 31. The announcement from the Israeli Health and Transportation ministries is available here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

