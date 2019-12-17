Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 08:03
Business
Romania’s second biggest bank floats first senior non-preferred bonds in the region
17 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BCR, Romania’s second biggest lender by assets, which is part of Austrian Erste Bank group, announced on December 16 that it successfully placed the first senior non-preferred bonds in Romania and the CEE region on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Non-preferred senior notes are a relatively new category of instruments representing unconditional, senior and unsecured obligations ranked senior to subordinated notes (high risk for holders), but junior to senior preferred notes and any claims benefiting from legal or statutory preferences. The development of such instruments came in response to EU regulations regarding the banks’ capital and their capacity to absorb losses - instead of passing them to debt holders.

The RON 600 million (EUR 125 mln) bond issuance has a 7-year maturity and is the largest local currency denominated bond offer on the local capital market this year. The bond has been assigned by Fitch a BBB+ rating.

The book building process showed a strong interest from investors, as the deal was successfully priced at a coupon of 5.35% per year.

The distribution of the bonds was balanced between asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) subscribed part of the bonds as well (EUR 26 mln).

Besides providing additional resources to BCR, the bonds help the bank move towards compliance with the new EU regulations on the minimum capacity that banks must have in order to absorb the losses, the Minimum Requirements of own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) and MREL guidelines in line with targeted resolution strategy.

“The bond issue reflects our confidence in the local market and our commitment to further strengthen out fortress balance sheet. The diversification of our financing sources has long been in our development strategy. Moreover, we strongly believe that our early action will also contribute to further developing the capital market in Romania,” stated BCR CEO Sergiu Manea.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 08:03
Business
Romania’s second biggest bank floats first senior non-preferred bonds in the region
17 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BCR, Romania’s second biggest lender by assets, which is part of Austrian Erste Bank group, announced on December 16 that it successfully placed the first senior non-preferred bonds in Romania and the CEE region on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Non-preferred senior notes are a relatively new category of instruments representing unconditional, senior and unsecured obligations ranked senior to subordinated notes (high risk for holders), but junior to senior preferred notes and any claims benefiting from legal or statutory preferences. The development of such instruments came in response to EU regulations regarding the banks’ capital and their capacity to absorb losses - instead of passing them to debt holders.

The RON 600 million (EUR 125 mln) bond issuance has a 7-year maturity and is the largest local currency denominated bond offer on the local capital market this year. The bond has been assigned by Fitch a BBB+ rating.

The book building process showed a strong interest from investors, as the deal was successfully priced at a coupon of 5.35% per year.

The distribution of the bonds was balanced between asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) subscribed part of the bonds as well (EUR 26 mln).

Besides providing additional resources to BCR, the bonds help the bank move towards compliance with the new EU regulations on the minimum capacity that banks must have in order to absorb the losses, the Minimum Requirements of own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) and MREL guidelines in line with targeted resolution strategy.

“The bond issue reflects our confidence in the local market and our commitment to further strengthen out fortress balance sheet. The diversification of our financing sources has long been in our development strategy. Moreover, we strongly believe that our early action will also contribute to further developing the capital market in Romania,” stated BCR CEO Sergiu Manea.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 December 2019
Politics
Romanian president says the justice system must find the truth about the 1989 Revolution
16 December 2019
Social
Former Bucharest District 4 mayor sentenced to 8 and a half years in jail in the Colectiv club fire case
15 December 2019
Politics
Conflict in Save Romania Union continues, leader says party needs to learn discipline
14 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize 2020
13 December 2019
Social
Romanian arrested in Germany for alleged USD 722 mln Bitcoin Ponzi scheme in US
13 December 2019
Travel
New York Times travel article looks into Romania’s mineral water tradition
13 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s Metropolitan Hospital, the biggest in Romania, will cost close to EUR 1 billion
13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40