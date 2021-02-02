Profile picture for user sfodor
Culture

BBC feature looks at young volunteers' project to breath new life into Romanian historic spa resort

02 February 2021
A recent feature published on the BBC website covers the Herculane Project, set up by a group of young volunteers to save the historic Neptune Baths building in the thermal springs resort of Băile Herculane, in Romania's Caraș-Severin county.

The article, written by Stephen McGrath, covers the efforts of the team of some 25 volunteers - among them architecture students – to secure the Neptune Baths from decay, fund its refurbishment, and return it to public use.

The building of the Neptune Baths is part of the historic core of Băile Herculane, alongside the Casino, and several other constructions. 

The article, Romania's young history fans battle to save imperial spa resort, can be read here.

(Photo: Herculane Project Facebook Page)

