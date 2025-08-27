 

Finance

Romania's Banca Transilvania Group reports RON 1.97 bln in profit in H1 2025

27 August 2025

The net profit of Banca Transilvania Group (BVB: TLV) reached RON 1.97 billion (EUR 394 million) at the end of June 2025, of which the net profit of the lender Banca Transilvania amounted to RON 1.78 billion. 

The results were slightly lower than in the same period of 2024, and were impacted by the acquisition and integration costs of OTP Bank Romania and of the other OTP companies (mainly OTP Leasing and OTP Asset Management), as well as BRD Pensii (3rd Pillar) and BCR Chișinău, the group said.

BT Group posted a quarterly profit (in Q2 2025) amounting to RON 1.09 billion, a 25% increase compared to Q1 2025, resulting from both higher operating volumes and synergies generated by the latest acquisitions.

The assets of Banca Transilvania Group increased to RON 208.2 billion (+0.5% compared to December 31, 2024, and +17% compared to June 30, 2024), while net loans and leasing receivables reached RON 100.7 billion (+4.5% compared to December 31, 2024, and +27.9% compared to June 30, 2024). 

The gross loan-to-deposit ratio at bank level reached 64.2%, up 7pp vs. December 2024, thus proving a more intensive use of the available resources, a readiness to lend, and an increased confidence in the ability to manage credit risk, the company said. At the consolidated level, the gross loan-to-deposit ratio increased by 4 pp, exceeding the 65% threshold.

The number of transactions carried out by retail and corporate clients through all the bank's channels recorded a yearly increase of 17.4% in H1 2025 compared to H1 2024. 

The bank increased its client base, both organically and through the merger with OTP Bank Romania, to reach 4.84 million retail and corporate clients in June 2025. The bank attracted an average of over 40,000 new customers every month during the January-June 2025 period. 

The loans granted by the bank to retail clients amounted to RON 7.1 billion, of which 46% are real estate/mortgage loans and 54% are unsecured consumer loans or other types of financing products for personal needs.

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

