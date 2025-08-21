Finance

Addiko Bank enters Romania with digital lending services

21 August 2025

Austria’s Addiko Group has entered Romania’s digital banking market with personal loans offered exclusively through its mobile app, seeking to gain ground in one of the region’s fastest-growing financial sectors. The company operates across Central and Southeastern Europe and is entering the local market under the EU’s banking license passporting regime via its Slovenian subsidiary.

The bank said it intends to expand its digital portfolio in Romania beyond consumer loans, with future products aimed at both retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

“The entry into the Romanian market marks a milestone for Addiko Bank, showcasing our strong digital capabilities and commitment to the Central and Southeastern European region,” said Andrej Andoljšek, CEO of Addiko Bank Slovenia. 

“We are bringing a simple and direct banking model, already proven elsewhere, into a competitive and dynamic market. We believe Romanians are looking for transparent, fast, and convenient alternatives, and our app-only approach responds directly to this demand,” he added.

The lender said customers can apply for loans in about 10 minutes, receive approval within an hour, and transfer funds to any existing Romanian bank account without opening a new one. A fixed promotional interest rate of 7.5% is available until September 30.

Carmen Staicu, managing director of group marketing at Addiko, said the lender is positioning itself as a complement to clients’ existing banks. “The real winner of this growing competition is the consumer, who now has more options than ever,” she said.

Romania’s digital banking sector has become increasingly competitive, with incumbents such as BCR’s George and fintech rival Revolut joined recently by newcomers including Salt Bank. Analysts say demand for fully online products has risen sharply, driven by young urban consumers and accelerated by the pandemic.

Addiko Group, headquartered in Vienna and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, serves about 900,000 clients through subsidiaries in Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Montenegro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Grejak/Dreamstime.com)

Finance

