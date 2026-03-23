Banca Transilvania launches ETF to track BET-TR index

BT Asset Management has received authorization from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for the open-end investment fund BT Index Romania ETF BET–TR, according to Profit.ro.

It is an ETF that passively replicates the structure of the BET-TR index, which includes the performance of the 20 most liquid Romanian stocks, including by incorporating dividends. It is a new move on a BVB ETF market that has been dynamic in the last 2 years and has approached the 1 billion lei milestone.

The most important instrument in this segment is the fund that copies the composition of the BET index managed by SSIF TradeVille and Patria Asset Management (TVBETETF).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)