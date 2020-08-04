Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/08/2020
Social
The Baccalaureate and other final exams “maybe in July”, Romanian minister says
08 April 2020
The written tests of the National Evaluation (at the end of 8th grade) and the Baccalaureate examination (at the end of high school - 12th grade) could be organized in July, depending on the date when the courses will resume, Romania’s minister of education Monica Anisie announced on Tuesday, April 7, in a public statement.

The examination program for the National Evaluation and the Baccalaureate will not cover the topics that were supposed to be studied in the second semester, she added.

The exact date for resuming the courses will be determined based on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the measures communicated by the National Committee for Emergency Situations.

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis announced on April 6 that he will prolong the state of emergency by another month, until May 16. On the same day, minister Anisie said that the schools will not be opened before the state of emergency ends.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

