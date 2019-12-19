Car rental group Autonom invests EUR 2 mln in co-working space operator

Impact Hub, one of the first operators of co-working spaces in Romania, has drawn a EUR 2 million financing from Autonom, the biggest car rental group on the local market.
Autonom bought shares in the Impact Hub business and granted the company guarantee letters and financing lines for setting up new co-working spaces.
Impact Hub founders Oana and Vlad Craioveanu will continue to hold a majority stake in Impact Hub. Autonom founders, Dan and Marius Stefan, together with former Colliers Romania general manager Ilinca Paun, will offer strategic consultancy to the company.
“We started with a 50-sqm space opened in 2011 and today we have reached 3 spaces, with over 6700 sqm,” said Oana and Vlad Craioveanu, founders of Impact Hub Bucharest.
Together with Dan, Marius and Ilinca and our team, we intend to carry on the mission to develop new working environments for entrepreneurs, freelancers, smaller or larger companies, opportunities for entrepreneurial development as well as new partnerships between public actors, private and non-governmental from various industries,” they added.
