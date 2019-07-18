Coworking space operator New Work opens its first location in Romania

Coworking space operator New Work, active in Central and Eastern Europe, will open its first location in Bucharest in the AFI Tech Park office project developed by AFI Europe. The opening will take place on August 8.

New Work has leased 2,800 sqm of offices in the AFI Tech Park 1 building, located close to the Parliament’s Palace and the JW Marriott Hotel.

It will provide 84 work stations and will operate the building’s conference room, which will be open to all tenants based on a booking system.

New Work provides work space solutions for corporate clients, serviced offices and coworkers, and is one of the largest players in CEE, operating more than 25 centers in Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania and Ukraine.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

