Romanian opposition party AUR plans another no-confidence motion against government

Romania’s far-right opposition party AUR said on Sunday, August 31, that it will file another no-confidence motion against prime minister Ilie Bolojan’s government, accusing the ruling coalition of undermining democracy by repeatedly bypassing parliament through the assumption of responsibility procedure.

The government, formed by the PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR parties, is set on Monday to assume responsibility in parliament for its second package of measures aimed at cutting the budget deficit. The package includes five draft laws across several sectors.

Under Romania’s constitution, the opposition has three days after such a move to file a no-confidence motion. If the motion fails to secure enough votes, the legislation automatically passes.

AUR attempted to block the government during its first responsibility assumption earlier this year, but its no-confidence effort fell short in parliament.

In a statement following a meeting of its National Leadership Council, AUR (the Alliance for the Union of Romanians) said the government’s decision to assume responsibility for a second package of budget deficit reduction measures amounted to “a new blow to democratic principles.”

“The practice of assuming responsibility, repeated obsessively, reduces parliament to a mere annex and completely ignores democratic debate and the voice of Romanians,” the party said.

AUR also announced plans to submit simple motions against several ministers it holds accountable for what it called the “chaos created by this government.” The party said it would “use all parliamentary levers to stop the abuses of the current administration.”

The same statement also criticized delays in setting a date for partial elections in Bucharest, calling it a violation of electoral rights, and condemned what it described as the “abusive” judicial treatment of Călin Georgescu, a political figure supported by AUR, claiming that justice was being used as a political tool.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)