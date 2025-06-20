Audit and advisory company Forvis Mazars launches German-Romanian cross-border desk

Forvis Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory services partnership, announced the launch of its International German-Romanian Desk, an initiative aimed at addressing the demand for integrated cross-border tax and legal support between Germany and Romania on Thursday, June 19.

According to the company, the Desk combines a highly qualified German team of lawyers with an interdisciplinary Romanian team of experts, including specialists in the fields of tax, law, auditing, financial advisory, and a specialized Romanian law firm, Iablonschi & Associates, part of the Marcalliance network.

As of December 2023, according to the National Bank of Romania, Germany remained the country’s largest trading partner, holding investments totaling EUR 17.1 billion, which accounts for 14.5% of the closing FDI position.

“The launch of our International German-Romanian Desk is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to strengthening business ties between Germany and Romania. As Head of the German Desk in Romania, I’ve seen firsthand the growing complexity of cross-border transactions and the increasing demand for specialized expertise that can seamlessly navigate both legal and tax frameworks. The new Desk is designed to provide comprehensive support to German companies operating in or entering the Romanian market, as well as Romanian businesses expanding into Germany,” said Dino Ebneter, Country Managing Partner, Forvis Mazars in Romania.

Edwin Warmerdam, Partner & Head of Tax at Forvis Mazars in Romania, Alexander Labus, Law Partner at Forvis Mazars in Germany, and Ionuț Iablonschi, Managing Partner at Iablonschi & Associates, will lead the International German-Romanian Desk, with the support of an integrated team of professionals from both countries.

The new desk aims to give clients practical, forward-thinking solutions tailored to their specific needs. “From a tax perspective, the Desk will play a crucial role in helping companies navigate the complexities of cross-border tax compliance. By combining our local expertise with a deep understanding of both German and Romanian tax systems, we can provide businesses with clear, strategic guidance that minimizes risk, ensures compliance, and supports sustainable growth,” mentioned Edwin Warmerdam, Partner, Head of Tax, Forvis Mazars in Romania.

The firm has access to over 170 lawyers advising across all areas of German and international commercial and tax law, according to Alexander Labus, Law Partner, Forvis Mazars in Germany.

“Our collaboration with the Forvis Mazars team marks a strategic step toward building a long-term partnership rooted in shared values and a commitment to client service,” says Ionuț Iablonschi, Managing Partner at Iablonschi & Associates.

According to the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania), trade between Romania and Germany reached EUR 42.1 billion in 2024, maintaining Romania’s position as Germany’s 17th-largest trading partner.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)