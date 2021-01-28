Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 07:58
Business

RO software service provider Atta Systems launches Singapore office

28 January 2021
Romanian technology startup Atta Systems, a software service provider, is expanding to Asia by opening an office in Singapore, the company announced on January 27.

The next step of its expansion will be on the east coast of the United States.

"We enjoy taking on difficult technical challenges, and we have put together a complete suite of services focused on innovation," said Alexandru Artimon, managing partner and co-founder of Atta Systems, quoted by News.ro.

This year, the company aims to consolidate its business on the Asian continent through the Singapore office, continue the growth of the last five years, and expand on the United States' east coast.

Founded in 2015, under the initial name of AB4 Systems, Atta Systems develops globally relevant software products that add value to users and generate high impact.

The company operates on three continents, with offices in Bucharest, Singapore, London, and California.

(Photo: Pixabay)

