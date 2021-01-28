RO software service provider Atta Systems launches Singapore office

Romanian technology startup Atta Systems, a software service provider, is expanding to Asia by opening an office in Singapore, the company announced on January 27.

The next step of its expansion will be on the east coast of the United States.

"We enjoy taking on difficult technical challenges, and we have put together a complete suite of services focused on innovation," said Alexandru Artimon, managing partner and co-founder of Atta Systems, quoted by News.ro.

This year, the company aims to consolidate its business on the Asian continent through the Singapore office, continue the growth of the last five years, and expand on the United States' east coast.

Founded in 2015, under the initial name of AB4 Systems, Atta Systems develops globally relevant software products that add value to users and generate high impact.

The company operates on three continents, with offices in Bucharest, Singapore, London, and California.

(Photo: Pixabay)

