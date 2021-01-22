Romanian tech company Tremend opens Luxembourg office to supervise projects for EU

Romanian IT solutions provider Tremend has opened an office in Luxembourg that will focus on expanding the portfolio of projects with the European Commission and other international institutions.

In 2020, 13.5% of the company's turnover came from projects for the European Commission. Tremend also estimates EUR 7 million revenues from this vertical in 2021.

Tremend will concentrate on consolidating its new branch in terms of delivery management, software engineering, and business development in the upcoming period.

"The new office will allow us to be closer to our customers and meet their specific needs with a personalized approach and advanced technical expertise. Tremend Benelux will focus on European Union projects and solutions for the private sector for various industries such as eCommerce, retail, and telecom. Our Luxembourg office will be included in our R&D strategy, supporting the development of new products and know-how," says Stefan Morcov, Managing Director of Tremend Benelux.

Tremend is one of the fastest-growing Romanian technology companies. In 2020, it estimated a turnover of EUR 20 mln with 400 employees, according to Economica.net.

