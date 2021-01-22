Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/22/2021 - 08:27
Business

Romanian tech company Tremend opens Luxembourg office to supervise projects for EU

22 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian IT solutions provider Tremend has opened an office in Luxembourg that will focus on expanding the portfolio of projects with the European Commission and other international institutions.

In 2020, 13.5% of the company's turnover came from projects for the European Commission. Tremend also estimates EUR 7 million revenues from this vertical in 2021.

Tremend will concentrate on consolidating its new branch in terms of delivery management, software engineering, and business development in the upcoming period.

"The new office will allow us to be closer to our customers and meet their specific needs with a personalized approach and advanced technical expertise. Tremend Benelux will focus on European Union projects and solutions for the private sector for various industries such as eCommerce, retail, and telecom. Our Luxembourg office will be included in our R&D strategy, supporting the development of new products and know-how," says Stefan Morcov, Managing Director of Tremend Benelux.

Tremend is one of the fastest-growing Romanian technology companies. In 2020, it estimated a turnover of EUR 20 mln with 400 employees, according to Economica.net.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 13:22
10 December 2020
Business
RO tech startup rebrands as Atta Systems, opens office in Singapore
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/22/2021 - 08:27
Business

Romanian tech company Tremend opens Luxembourg office to supervise projects for EU

22 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian IT solutions provider Tremend has opened an office in Luxembourg that will focus on expanding the portfolio of projects with the European Commission and other international institutions.

In 2020, 13.5% of the company's turnover came from projects for the European Commission. Tremend also estimates EUR 7 million revenues from this vertical in 2021.

Tremend will concentrate on consolidating its new branch in terms of delivery management, software engineering, and business development in the upcoming period.

"The new office will allow us to be closer to our customers and meet their specific needs with a personalized approach and advanced technical expertise. Tremend Benelux will focus on European Union projects and solutions for the private sector for various industries such as eCommerce, retail, and telecom. Our Luxembourg office will be included in our R&D strategy, supporting the development of new products and know-how," says Stefan Morcov, Managing Director of Tremend Benelux.

Tremend is one of the fastest-growing Romanian technology companies. In 2020, it estimated a turnover of EUR 20 mln with 400 employees, according to Economica.net.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 13:22
10 December 2020
Business
RO tech startup rebrands as Atta Systems, opens office in Singapore
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market