Cinema

Romanian cinema: Paul Negoescu’s Atlas of the Universe named Best Teen Film at Sofia International Film Festival

25 March 2026

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The feature film Atlas of the Universe, directed by Paul Negoescu, was chosen by the audience as the Best Teen Film at the 30th edition of the Sofia International Film Festival.

The production, with a plot described as a journey of courage, friendship, and self-discovery, was the only Romanian one selected in the teen film competition.

After mistakenly buying two right-foot shoes, a ten-year-old boy sets off across the countryside to find the missing left one. Eleven-year-old Matei Donciu holds the lead role, while the cast also includes Marin Grigore, Andreea Grămoșteanu, Costi Antone, Zisu Stanciu, Sofia Marinescu, Cristi Martin, Silvana Negruțiu, Andrei Mateiu, Andreea Mateiu, Kim Ciobanu, Puiu Lăscuș, Călin Petru, Johanna Mild - Keresztúri, Carol Alupoaei, Norbert Boda, Eliza Bercu, Nicolae Drăgulin, Nelu Serghei, Dani Ioniță, and Ion Rusu.

The film previously received the Special Mention of the International Jury of the Generation Kplus section at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival.

The selection of the Sofia festival also included the Romanian feature films A Safe Place, directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu, in the international competition; 3 Days in September, directed by Tudor Giurgiu, in the Balkan competition; and Baby Teeth, directed by Mihai Mincan, in the same section.

Atlas of the Universe was produced by deFilm (Romania) in co-production with Screening Emotions (Bulgaria) and Avanpost Media (Romania).

(Photo: still from Atlas of the Universe by Răzvan Marinescu)

simona@romania-insider.com

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Cinema

Romanian cinema: Paul Negoescu’s Atlas of the Universe named Best Teen Film at Sofia International Film Festival

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The feature film Atlas of the Universe, directed by Paul Negoescu, was chosen by the audience as the Best Teen Film at the 30th edition of the Sofia International Film Festival.

The production, with a plot described as a journey of courage, friendship, and self-discovery, was the only Romanian one selected in the teen film competition.

After mistakenly buying two right-foot shoes, a ten-year-old boy sets off across the countryside to find the missing left one. Eleven-year-old Matei Donciu holds the lead role, while the cast also includes Marin Grigore, Andreea Grămoșteanu, Costi Antone, Zisu Stanciu, Sofia Marinescu, Cristi Martin, Silvana Negruțiu, Andrei Mateiu, Andreea Mateiu, Kim Ciobanu, Puiu Lăscuș, Călin Petru, Johanna Mild - Keresztúri, Carol Alupoaei, Norbert Boda, Eliza Bercu, Nicolae Drăgulin, Nelu Serghei, Dani Ioniță, and Ion Rusu.

The film previously received the Special Mention of the International Jury of the Generation Kplus section at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival.

The selection of the Sofia festival also included the Romanian feature films A Safe Place, directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu, in the international competition; 3 Days in September, directed by Tudor Giurgiu, in the Balkan competition; and Baby Teeth, directed by Mihai Mincan, in the same section.

Atlas of the Universe was produced by deFilm (Romania) in co-production with Screening Emotions (Bulgaria) and Avanpost Media (Romania).

(Photo: still from Atlas of the Universe by Răzvan Marinescu)

simona@romania-insider.com

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