Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/21/2019 - 08:11
Business
Association of foreign and Romanian firms wins EUR 600 mln railway upgrade contract
21 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public railway infrastructure company CFR has selected, under an open tender procedure, the RailWorks Association to modernize the Brasov - Apaţa and Căţa - Sighişoara subsections of the Braşov - Sighişoara railway line, Economica.net reported. The project will allow trains to travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h on these sections.

The RailWorks Association is made of Greek group Aktor, French Alstom, and Romanian companies Arcada Company and Euroconstruct Trading ‘98.

The Brasov - Sighisoara railway line is part of the Rhine - Danube transport Corridor. The price asked by the constructors for the two segments that stretch, together, over 86 km, is RON 2.9 billion (EUR 600 million).

Initially, on July 5, 2018, CFR awarded the contract for the two subsections to a consortium formed by BRASIG Strabag - Swietelsky, despite the higher price it asked.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/21/2019 - 08:11
Business
Association of foreign and Romanian firms wins EUR 600 mln railway upgrade contract
21 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public railway infrastructure company CFR has selected, under an open tender procedure, the RailWorks Association to modernize the Brasov - Apaţa and Căţa - Sighişoara subsections of the Braşov - Sighişoara railway line, Economica.net reported. The project will allow trains to travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h on these sections.

The RailWorks Association is made of Greek group Aktor, French Alstom, and Romanian companies Arcada Company and Euroconstruct Trading ‘98.

The Brasov - Sighisoara railway line is part of the Rhine - Danube transport Corridor. The price asked by the constructors for the two segments that stretch, together, over 86 km, is RON 2.9 billion (EUR 600 million).

Initially, on July 5, 2018, CFR awarded the contract for the two subsections to a consortium formed by BRASIG Strabag - Swietelsky, despite the higher price it asked.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40