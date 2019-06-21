Association of foreign and Romanian firms wins EUR 600 mln railway upgrade contract

Romania’s public railway infrastructure company CFR has selected, under an open tender procedure, the RailWorks Association to modernize the Brasov - Apaţa and Căţa - Sighişoara subsections of the Braşov - Sighişoara railway line, Economica.net reported. The project will allow trains to travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h on these sections.

The RailWorks Association is made of Greek group Aktor, French Alstom, and Romanian companies Arcada Company and Euroconstruct Trading ‘98.

The Brasov - Sighisoara railway line is part of the Rhine - Danube transport Corridor. The price asked by the constructors for the two segments that stretch, together, over 86 km, is RON 2.9 billion (EUR 600 million).

Initially, on July 5, 2018, CFR awarded the contract for the two subsections to a consortium formed by BRASIG Strabag - Swietelsky, despite the higher price it asked.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)