Romanian software provider Ascendia triples turnover in Q1 2026

Ascendia (BVB: ASC), a provider of software solutions on educational topics, achieved operating revenues of RON 15.69 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 222.86% compared to the RON 4.87 million recorded in the previous financial period. Turnover increased by 234.32% compared with Q1 2025 to RON 15.6 million.

In the same reporting interval, operating expenses increased by 172.53%, to RON 6.65 million, from RON 2.44 million. As such, the company obtained a net profit of RON 7.52 million, four times higher than the RON 1.86 million recorded in Q1 2025.

Ascendia’s LIVRESQ AI teaching assistant has also grown in terms of users. Ascendia reported nearly 159,000 users and more than 7,200 institutions and companies using the platform. The product architecture supported the expansion of learning programmes across large organisations and institutional projects, according to the company’s report.

As of March 31, Ascendia’s total assets amounted to RON 56.43 million, up 28.42% compared to the RON 43.94 million recorded at the end of last year. During the same period, liabilities with maturities longer than one year remained constant at RON 4.49 million, while liabilities due in less than one year increased by 69.83%, to RON 12.07 million, from RON 7.11 million.

Ascendia also posted a net margin of 47.94% and an operating margin of 57.62%. Earnings per share jumped from RON 0.1588 in Q1 2025 to RON 0.6419 in Q1 2026, a fourfold increase that tracks the growth in net profit. With equity per share rising to RON 3.1875 from RON 2.5456 at the end of 2025, the quarter also strengthened the per-share book value.

Ascendia was listed on the AeRo Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2016. The company also has a bond issue denominated in lei listed on the local capital market, maturing in 2027 (ASC27).

Earlier this month, Ascendia announced that its digital educational content platform LIVRESQ was accepted into the Google for Startups Scale Tier, the highest level of Google’s startup support program for companies scaling internationally.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ascendia on Facebook)