Romanian software company Softbinator posts 175% increase in net profit in Q1 2026

Softbinator Technologies (BVB: CODE), a Romanian company providing complete software product development services, reported a net profit of RON 821,000 in Q1 2026, marking an increase of 175% compared to Q1 2025.

The company posted a RON 6.6 million turnover in the same period, up 3% year-on-year. Operating profit reached RON 847,000, up 26%. At the consolidated level, EBITDA stood at RON 883,000 in Q1 2026, at a relatively similar level compared to the corresponding period last year.

The evolution of operating profitability was supported by cost optimization and the improvement of the financial result, while operating expenses remained stable compared to Q1 2025.

“The first months of 2026 confirm that the efficiency and adaptation measures implemented in recent years are beginning to be increasingly reflected in the company’s profitability. The context in the global software development industry remains competitive and continuously evolving, especially amid the accelerated adoption of AI technologies, but we are observing a gradual stabilization in demand and a growing interest in projects with higher added value,” stated Softbinator cofounder and CEO Daniel Ilinca.

At the individual level, Softbinator Technologies recorded a turnover of RON 4.3 million in Q1 2026, down 5% compared to the same period last year, while net profit reached RON 699,000, compared to RON 21,000 in Q1 2025. Individual EBITDA increased by 55%, reaching RON 753,000.

As of March 31, 2026, Softbinator Technologies had no long-term debt or bank loans, while maintaining a stable level of cash and cash equivalents of over RON 3.1 million at the consolidated level.

In May 2026, Softbinator Technologies announced the return of Marius Băisan, one of the company’s founders, to the shareholding structure of Softbinator Technologies, through a transaction aimed at acquiring the stake held by Bittnet Systems in the company. Following the first stage of the transaction, Marius Băisan reached a 10.53% holding in the company and became the second-largest shareholder of Softbinator Technologies.

Softbinator Technologies has been listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since December 2021.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)