Romanian e-learning company Ascendia joins Google AI for GovTech program with LIVRESQ

Romanian e-learning company Ascendia (BVB: ASC) announced on Wednesday, September 24, that its educational content creation platform, LIVRESQ, has been selected for Google for Startups’ Growth Academy: AI for GovTech, an international accelerator program focused on artificial intelligence in government technology. Participants will receive mentorship from Google executives, access to resources, and support to expand into global government markets.

LIVRESQ is the only Romanian solution among 25 chosen across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to join the three-month program, the company said.

Ascendia plans to use the program to expand LIVRESQ’s artificial intelligence infrastructure by integrating advanced large language models and other AI tools. The goal is to scale the platform to better meet the needs of the public sector, including managing large volumes of learners, trainers, data, and content while ensuring higher security.

“By having LIVRESQ take part in the Google AI for GovTech accelerator, we are expanding our ability to collaborate with public institutions in multiple countries, both locally and centrally. It is a unique opportunity to integrate and further develop AI and to position Ascendia as a global provider of GovTech digital education solutions based on artificial intelligence,” said Cosmin Mălureanu, CEO of Ascendia.

Founded in Romania, Ascendia develops large-scale digital education systems for corporations and public administrations. The company is part of the European Commission’s expert group on digital educational content and provides e-learning services for the Council of Europe.

LIVRESQ is currently used by more than 158,000 creators in over 7,260 institutions and companies worldwide to build and distribute interactive lessons, open educational resources, and standardized courses compatible with existing learning management systems.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ascendia)