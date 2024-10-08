AI technology increasingly used in Romanian companies, study finds

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is becoming increasingly popular in companies in Romania. According to a recent study by the consulting company VUCAMIX, 86% of companies in the local market have already adopted AI, in various forms. However, in 40% of cases, it was the personal initiative of the employees, not a company decision.

The study revealed that, even in organizations that have not yet formally adopted artificial intelligence, 87% of employees use AI tools such as generative platforms like ChatGPT. According to the cited source, the result demonstrates that employees understand and are aware of the efficiency and productivity gains that the use of AI provides in professional activity.

“Employee enthusiasm for AI technologies represents a valuable opportunity for organizations to build internal expertise and drive adoption of new tools. The results of our study show a clear gap between interest in AI at the employee level, i.e. individual use, and formal adoption at the organizational level,” said Bogdan Surdea-Blaga, founder and main consultant at VUCAMIX.

According to the study, 46% of Romanian companies have already officially adopted AI in various forms, at the organizational level, departmental level, or through pilot projects. In 40% of cases, employees use artificial intelligence individually for professional purposes. 71% of respondents in organizations that have adopted AI feel confident in their understanding of these technologies, as opposed to only 47% in companies that have not formally implemented them.

Resistance to change is the most important barrier for the majority (52%) of companies, which consider organizational inertia and skepticism as major challenges. For 46% of organizations, the lack of properly trained staff is a significant obstacle.

Meanwhile, 41% of companies that plan to adopt or have already implemented AI are concerned about privacy and data protection, especially among organizations operating in sectors with critical information security requirements.

Almost two-thirds (64%) of organizations are interested in artificial intelligence for automating routine tasks, 53% recognize the potential of AI in developing new products or services, and 51% plan to use it to improve customer experiences.

A total of 107 respondents from organizations operating in various industries and regions participated in the VUCAMIX study.

(Photo source: Hakinmhan/Dreamstime.com)