Artificial intelligence gains popularity among employees in Romania, eJobs survey says

A total of 34.9% of participants in the latest eJobs survey say they regularly use AI (artificial intelligence) tools like ChatGPT or Gemini in office tasks to reduce workload or get results faster. Of these, 18.8% say they do this daily, 13.4% weekly, and 5.7% several times a month.

Meanwhile, 13.9% of employees say that they rarely use such tools, while 48.1% do not use them at all.

"There are jobs, especially in the white collar and specialist area, where we see a fairly high rate of adoption of AI tools and an increasing openness to use them for repetitive or what they consider monotonous tasks. It is true that, in most cases, those who use them most often work in fields such as IT, marketing, communication or translations, in mid-level or specialist positions," said Ana Călugăru, Head of Communications at online recruitment platform eJobs.

Documenting and information research are the main reasons why tools like ChatGPT or Gemini are used, cited by 68.7% of respondents. Meanwhile, 44.4% say they need help writing emails and messages, 34.3% also added translations to the list, and 22.2% say they are helpful in generating reports and presentations.

"Respondents also said they use AI to generate code for programmers, create job descriptions, create customer response templates, generate images for digital creations, or brainstorm. In addition, many added that they also use AI for searches unrelated to the job, such as posts for social media," Ana Călugăru explained.

Roughly 60% of employees who participated in the study say that their work has become easier since they started using AI for office work. At the same time, 26.7% of those who have used it say that they have not noticed a significant impact, while 13.2% think that it rather confuses them, which is why they use it very rarely or not at all.

When looking at the benefits of using AI tools at work, 68.2% said it helps them save time, 61.5% believe that it gives them a new perspective and ideas, 32.3% feel helped in carrying out repetitive tasks, and 42.1% also mentioned the fact that this makes them feel more productive.

On the side of those who are rather dissatisfied with AI, the list of reasons includes the provision of information that does not live up to expectations, the fact that they still don't have enough confidence in these tools, but also that they don't manage to formulate clear enough questions to generate the answers they need.

Meanwhile, almost 19% say they never tried AI because they did not know they could use such tools at work, and 6.6% admit they do not have enough digital skills.

The survey was carried out in May on a sample of 800 respondents who are currently working.

(Photo source: HAKINMHAN/Dreamstime.com)