RO gourmet dairy producer Artesana invests EUR 5 mln in new plant

Premium dairy producer Artesana from Tecuci, eastern Romania, founded by local entrepreneurs Alina and Daniel Donici, will invest EUR 5 million in a new production facility to increase its processing capacity. The company specializes in using milk pasteurized at low temperatures.

The company will build the new plant near the existing one. The new unit will have a processing capacity of 40 tons of milk per day - three times the existing plant's capacity. The new plant will reach its maximum production capacity at the end of 2022.

The company received a EUR 2.3 mln state grant that covers nearly half of the investment. For the rest, it used bank loans and financing under an unspecified form provided by private equity investment fund ROCA.

Artesana reported a turnover of approximately EUR 3.7 million in 2020, up 21% from the previous year. At the same time, it expanded its distribution to over 700 stores in modern retail, as well as in local chains and specialized grocers.

