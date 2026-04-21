Events

Art & Design Market returns this weekend in Bucharest

21 April 2026

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The ninth edition of the biannual event Art & Design Market returns this weekend with an art and design fair and an exhibition.

The exhibition, Corp Botanic/ Botanical Body, is open at Primitiv Plants between April 24 and April 26. The show, curated by Vlad Nancă, is described as “a reflection on the body as an item, volume, and sculptural presence.” Artists of various generations will showcase works commenting on the “body, nature, and space, using different media and techniques, but always natural materials or derivatives thereof.”

The artists included in the exhibition are Daniel Codrescu, Diana Vasilescu, Emilian Pospaii, Lea Rasovszky, Luca Florian, Matei Bejenaru, Mihai Plătică, Ovidiu Toader, Ștefania Iakab-Chirca, Taisia Corbuț, Vlad Albu, and What's Wrong Duo.

“In a world marked by conflict and war, the exhibition proposes a return to a refined sensitivity towards nature and to the fragile network of relationships among people and between humans and nature, as a quiet yet persistent form of resistance,” a presentation of the exhibition reads.

Meanwhile, the Art and Design Fair takes place at Mezanin between April 24 and April 26. The event brings together artists, designers, and creators from a range of fields, namely ceramics, jewelry, fashion, publishing, and visual arts.

Entry to both events is free.

(Illustration: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Art & Design Market returns this weekend in Bucharest

21 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The ninth edition of the biannual event Art & Design Market returns this weekend with an art and design fair and an exhibition.

The exhibition, Corp Botanic/ Botanical Body, is open at Primitiv Plants between April 24 and April 26. The show, curated by Vlad Nancă, is described as “a reflection on the body as an item, volume, and sculptural presence.” Artists of various generations will showcase works commenting on the “body, nature, and space, using different media and techniques, but always natural materials or derivatives thereof.”

The artists included in the exhibition are Daniel Codrescu, Diana Vasilescu, Emilian Pospaii, Lea Rasovszky, Luca Florian, Matei Bejenaru, Mihai Plătică, Ovidiu Toader, Ștefania Iakab-Chirca, Taisia Corbuț, Vlad Albu, and What's Wrong Duo.

“In a world marked by conflict and war, the exhibition proposes a return to a refined sensitivity towards nature and to the fragile network of relationships among people and between humans and nature, as a quiet yet persistent form of resistance,” a presentation of the exhibition reads.

Meanwhile, the Art and Design Fair takes place at Mezanin between April 24 and April 26. The event brings together artists, designers, and creators from a range of fields, namely ceramics, jewelry, fashion, publishing, and visual arts.

Entry to both events is free.

(Illustration: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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