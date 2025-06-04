Bucharest Exchange-listed Arobs approves majority acquisition of US software company

Arobs Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest IT company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has received shareholder approval to acquire a majority stake in a United States-based software development company, according to data published by Termene.ro.

The transaction, approved at the end of May, involves the purchase of 70% of the share capital of a company registered in the state of Nevada. While the name of the firm has not been disclosed, it is active in the software development sector and recorded a turnover of approximately USD 15 million in 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arobs will pay an initial amount of USD 12 million, with an additional USD 4 million to be disbursed depending on the target company’s performance against agreed indicators.

The Nevada-based company employs around 60 specialists. The acquisition marks a strategic move by Arobs to expand its footprint in the North American market, aligning with its broader growth strategy focused on international diversification and access to high-value technology sectors.

Arobs, headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, has pursued a series of acquisitions in recent years to consolidate its position in the European and global IT services market. The company is known for providing customised software solutions in sectors including automotive, medical, and enterprise services.

This latest acquisition is part of Arobs’ post-listing expansion plan, financed in part by capital raised from its listing on the AeRO market in 2021 and subsequent transfer to the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s main market in 2023.

(Photo source: the company)