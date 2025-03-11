Bucharest Exchange-listed tech group AROBS announces full acquisition of SVT Electronics

AROBS Transilvania Software, a major technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announced the full acquisition of SVT Electronics, a Romanian company specializing in solutions for tachograph data management and analysis. The acquisition is expected to accelerate AROBS’ growth in the telematics market, particularly in the transportation and logistics sectors.

Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS, highlighted the importance of integrating SVT Electronics into the group, noting that this will allow the company to expand its offerings in fleet management, transportation, and logistics.

“This acquisition marks another step in our strategic direction of investing in advanced technology solutions to accelerate our growth in the telematics market in Europe. We believe that SVT Electronics’ expertise in developing tachograph data collection equipment, as well as their digital analytics platform, will bring significant value to the AROBS ecosystem,” Oprean said.

Founded in 2006 by five Romanian entrepreneurs, SVT Electronics develops advanced electronic solutions used in the transportation industry. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of devices for managing digital tachograph data, such as Tacho2Safe, Tacho5Safe, TachoSafe Remote Download (RDU), and TachoSafe Web, a digital platform for tachograph data analysis.

SVT Electronics’ products are widely used across Europe, with a distribution network that covers 80% of EU countries. The company also plays a key role in helping transport operators comply with the EU Mobility Package.

SVT Electronics CEO Tibor Sajgó expressed confidence that the acquisition would open up new opportunities for the company’s products and services, as it will now benefit from AROBS’ broader market reach and combined expertise. Sajgó also emphasized that the transaction would allow the company to better respond to market changes and deliver even more value to its clients.

The acquisition is particularly timely as new European regulations will soon mandate the installation of tachographs in light commercial vehicles, which will drive demand for advanced fleet management solutions. SVT Electronics, together with AROBS' TrackGPS platform, will offer comprehensive solutions to help transport operators meet these regulatory requirements.

The management team at SVT Electronics will remain unchanged following the acquisition to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of services.

In 2024, SVT Electronics’ TachoSafe suite generated revenues of approximately RON 11 million and a net profit of RON 4.5 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)