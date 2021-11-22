Romanian IT company AROBS takes over software producer ahead of BVB listing

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

AROBS Transilvania Software, a Romanian IT company controlled by Cluj-based entrepreneur Voicu Oprean, has taken over Berg Software - a local custom software development outsourcing company, with offices in Timisoara, Lugoj and Oradea.

Following the takeover of Berg Software, the AROBS group will consolidate its presence in the western part of Romania and intends to increase its presence in the markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Berg is owned by the Berg family, Rodica Berg also holding the position of CEO of the company. The company will continue to be led by Rodica Berg together with the other members of the management team.

Berg Software was founded in 1991 under the name Berg Computers, initially with the main objective of providing PC equipment.

Since 1994, the company entered the software development services market, managing in 1998 to launch the first product for the Romanian market, an ERP solution.

In 2020, Berg Software recorded a turnover of RON 13 mln (EUR 2.6 mln) and a net profit of RON 1.8 mln. Over the 30 years of its existence, the company has completed over 2,700 projects for over 750 local and international clients.

Last month, AROBS raised RON 74.2 mln (EUR 15 mln) ahead of listing its shares on AeRO segment of Bucharest Stock exchange (BVB).

