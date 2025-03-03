Romanian courier company Sameday acquires 24.9% stake held by eMAG in Zitec

Sameday, one of the key players in the courier industry, acquired the 24.9% stake held by eMAG in local IT firm Zitec, entering the company's shareholding structure. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

"Changes in the logistics and courier sectors require rapid adaptations and technological solutions to address the challenges. The growing demand for fast deliveries, operational optimization in the face of increasing order volumes and returns, as well as the need for traceability and predictability in the logistics chain, are just a few of the challenges faced by players in this sector. Zitec already has proven experience and strong capabilities in the logistics sector, developed through our successful collaboration with Sameday over the past seven years," said Alex Lăpușan, CEO of Zitec.

In his turn, Lucian Băltaru, CEO of Sameday, stated that in an increasingly competitive market, optimizing logistics solutions is crucial. The technology developed in collaboration with Zitec has already improved services for both online retailers and end consumers. By becoming a shareholder, Sameday aims to strengthen this partnership and scale logistics solutions across the region.

Zitec is a leader in end-to-end software development services in Romania and a partner for the digital transformation of European multinationals in over 30 countries. Its teams have delivered over half a million personalized product development services alongside 750 end-to-end digital projects for clients such as eMag, Sameday, Decathlon, Leroy Merlin, Flanco, BricoDepot, and Arctic.

Sameday, with 17 years of experience in the Romanian market, a team of over 5,000 employees and partners, and an integrated digital infrastructure, operates in Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria, offering both door-to-door delivery services and delivery to over 6,000 easybox lockers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sameday)