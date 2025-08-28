Bucharest Exchange-listed engineering and tech group Simtel reports 81% higher revenues in H1 2025

Simtel (BVB: SMTL), an engineering and technology group listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), reported consolidated operating revenues of RON 192.8 million (EUR 38.5 mln) in the first half of 2025, up 81% compared to H1 2024.

Of these revenues, the consolidated turnover totaled RON 190 million, representing a 91% increase compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by the contribution of GES Furnizare, which generated revenues of RON 120.6 million.

The consolidated net profit for the first six months of 2025 was RON 2.4 million (EUR 0.48 million), a 70% decrease compared to H1 2024, in the context where most deliveries and collections are scheduled for the second half of the year.

In the first half of 2025, Simtel Team S.A. generated operating revenues of RON 65 million, GES Furnizare – RON 120.6 million, and ANT Power Energy – RON 3.6 million. Other entities in the group, such as Agora Robotics and Custom Software Solutions, still in the development stage, did not record significant revenues.

This year, the company continues the implementation of photovoltaic park projects with varied capacities, focusing on large-scale projects while also maintaining its traditional market of small and medium-sized rooftop and field projects. By the end of the year, the company estimates to have an installed capacity of 64.4 MWp operational, which will generate over 85 GWh annually.

Currently, Simtel is developing nine photovoltaic parks at various stages of implementation, which, once completed, will have a total installed capacity of 153 MWp and an annual production of over 200 GWh.

At the same time, the company continues to develop its portfolio of energy storage parks. Currently, Simtel is developing five such projects, which, once finalized, will have a total installed capacity of 161 MW and a storage capacity of 322 MWh.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)