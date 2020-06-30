Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 08:20
Business
Romanian white goods producer Arctic defies coronavirus crisis
30 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian appliance maker Arctic, controlled by Turkish group Arcelik, reported that its sales have continued to rise in almost all European markets despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company mainly produces refrigerators and washing machines.

However, company officials are reluctant to make estimates for this year, citing market uncertainties.

The evolution of sales on other markets than the local one is crucial, given that over 80% of the production of the two Arctic factories in Romania goes abroad.

"Naturally, the reduction of traffic in stores and the decrease in demand in the retail segment could hurt the entire industry (of household appliances - ed.) in the next period. However, the Arçelik group, despite facing the risks and uncertainty caused by COVID-19, has continued to increase its sales in almost all European markets to date," said the company's officials, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Last year, Arctic had a turnover of RON 2.5 bln (EUR 540 mln), almost 8% higher than in 2018.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 08:20
Business
Romanian white goods producer Arctic defies coronavirus crisis
30 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian appliance maker Arctic, controlled by Turkish group Arcelik, reported that its sales have continued to rise in almost all European markets despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company mainly produces refrigerators and washing machines.

However, company officials are reluctant to make estimates for this year, citing market uncertainties.

The evolution of sales on other markets than the local one is crucial, given that over 80% of the production of the two Arctic factories in Romania goes abroad.

"Naturally, the reduction of traffic in stores and the decrease in demand in the retail segment could hurt the entire industry (of household appliances - ed.) in the next period. However, the Arçelik group, despite facing the risks and uncertainty caused by COVID-19, has continued to increase its sales in almost all European markets to date," said the company's officials, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Last year, Arctic had a turnover of RON 2.5 bln (EUR 540 mln), almost 8% higher than in 2018.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products