Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 08:17
Business
Sales of RO white goods producer Arctic reach EUR 525 mln in 2019
13 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian refrigerator and washing machine manufacturer Arctic, part of Turkish group Arcelik, increased its sales by 9% in 2019, to RON 2.52 billion (EUR 525 million), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company has doubled its turnover over the last seven years and tripled its revenues compared since the 2008-2009 recession.

The company’s turnover has steadily increased over the past 12 years, even during the recession years.

The growth has been driven by steady focus on exports and currently 83% of the production of the two factories operated by Arctic goes to 85 foreign markets.

Arctic operates two factories in Romania, both in Dambovita county: one in Gaesti, where it produces refrigerators (developed during the communist regime and privatised), and another one in Ulmi (a greenfield investment) where washing machines are produced.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 08:17
Business
Sales of RO white goods producer Arctic reach EUR 525 mln in 2019
13 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian refrigerator and washing machine manufacturer Arctic, part of Turkish group Arcelik, increased its sales by 9% in 2019, to RON 2.52 billion (EUR 525 million), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company has doubled its turnover over the last seven years and tripled its revenues compared since the 2008-2009 recession.

The company’s turnover has steadily increased over the past 12 years, even during the recession years.

The growth has been driven by steady focus on exports and currently 83% of the production of the two factories operated by Arctic goes to 85 foreign markets.

Arctic operates two factories in Romania, both in Dambovita county: one in Gaesti, where it produces refrigerators (developed during the communist regime and privatised), and another one in Ulmi (a greenfield investment) where washing machines are produced.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand
09 April 2020
Business
Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand
09 April 2020
Business
Romania’s PM says some of the state employees will go into technical unemployment
08 April 2020
Business
Canadian investor will bring 90 mln masks from China to Romania to meet high demand amid Covid-19 pandemic
07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus