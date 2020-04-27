Ro Insider
Head of RO emergency service: Easing COVID-19 restrictions doesn’t mean return to pre-pandemic normal
27 April 2020
The easing of the Covid-19 restrictions, to be done after May 15, will not bring about a return to the pre-pandemic normal, Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), told Digi24.ro in an interview.

No one should expect that things would go back to how they were before the pandemic,” Arafat said.

He also explained that restrictions would be eased gradually, to see their impact related to the number of Covid-19 cases.

Arafat gave several examples of measures that could be taken after May 15. In a first phase, people would be able to leave their homes without carrying a declaration outlining their route but there will be a limit to the number of people that can gather as a group. Parks could reopen, but not the playgrounds located there. No large events or concerts would take place, and people would not be able to go out at restaurants.

He also said that malls would not reopen in a first phase. “I think not, not in the first phase anyway. It will take a while to reopen the malls and the restaurants but we are waiting for an analysis,” he said.

At the same time, Arafat said it was too early to advise people on making travel plans, and that it depended on how the coronavirus pandemic evolved, not just in Romania but in other countries as well.

“I would advise them to wait and see how things evolve. For instance, there are countries which already announced that they are welcoming people only if they have a certificate showing that they recently tested negative for Covid-19. But the relevance of the certificate is low, because one can test negative today and positive in a few days,” Arafat explained.

Last week, president Klaus Iohannis announced that, starting May 15, the authorities would lift some of the restrictions imposed during the state of emergency to limit the spreading of the Covid-19 pandemic. Romanians will be allowed to move freely after May 15. However, protection masks will become mandatory in all enclosed public spaces and public transport for as long as needed. Other restrictions, such as the ban on public events, will remain in force, the president said.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected] 

