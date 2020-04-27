RO health minister says relaxing COVID-19 restrictions is not advisable yet

Romania's health minister Nelu Tataru said on Saturday, April 25, that he does not recommend relaxing the restrictions set under the state of emergency for the time being, Stiripesurse.ro reported.

He argued that Romania is still on an ascending curve of the coronavirus pandemic, even if the ascent is not a steep one.

Minister Tataru specified that there are still patients in Intensive Care and some of them unfortunately will not survive.

The head of the emergency services, Raed Arafat, supported the cautious message. "The message is clear: we are not relaxing until May 15 and, even then, we will not return completely to what it was before. We need to live with the virus," said Arafat, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The number of COVID-19 infection cases confirmed by tests in Romania reached 11,036, and the number of victims climbed to 619, according to data released by the Strategic Communication Group on Sunday, April 26.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

