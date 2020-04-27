Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 08:28
Business
RO health minister says relaxing COVID-19 restrictions is not advisable yet
27 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's health minister Nelu Tataru said on Saturday, April 25, that he does not recommend relaxing the restrictions set under the state of emergency for the time being, Stiripesurse.ro reported.

He argued that Romania is still on an ascending curve of the coronavirus pandemic, even if the ascent is not a steep one.

Minister Tataru specified that there are still patients in Intensive Care and some of them unfortunately will not survive.

The head of the emergency services, Raed Arafat, supported the cautious message. "The message is clear: we are not relaxing until May 15 and, even then, we will not return completely to what it was before. We need to live with the virus," said Arafat, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The number of COVID-19 infection cases confirmed by tests in Romania reached 11,036, and the number of victims climbed to 619, according to data released by the Strategic Communication Group on Sunday, April 26.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 08:28
Business
RO health minister says relaxing COVID-19 restrictions is not advisable yet
27 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's health minister Nelu Tataru said on Saturday, April 25, that he does not recommend relaxing the restrictions set under the state of emergency for the time being, Stiripesurse.ro reported.

He argued that Romania is still on an ascending curve of the coronavirus pandemic, even if the ascent is not a steep one.

Minister Tataru specified that there are still patients in Intensive Care and some of them unfortunately will not survive.

The head of the emergency services, Raed Arafat, supported the cautious message. "The message is clear: we are not relaxing until May 15 and, even then, we will not return completely to what it was before. We need to live with the virus," said Arafat, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The number of COVID-19 infection cases confirmed by tests in Romania reached 11,036, and the number of victims climbed to 619, according to data released by the Strategic Communication Group on Sunday, April 26.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

28 April 2020
Business
Romania’s support program for SMEs successfully launched on second try. Over 2,800 firms apply in 1 hour
23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Social
Romanian minister complains about lack of support against COVID-19 as private donation for local hospitals reach over 20 mln
22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions